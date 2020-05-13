Atlanta Public Schools announces Facebook Live virtual graduation schedule

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has announced the broadcast schedule for virtual celebrations for 14 of its high schools, single-gender academies and special programs, all of which will take place on Facebook Live, May 18-22.

While the traditional in-person graduation ceremonies have been postponed to later in the summer or fall due to social distancing and other guidance from public health officials, APS has created video celebrations for each school, featuring remarks by the school’s principal, valedictorian and salutatorian, and Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen.

The videos will stream at a scheduled time at https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools and will be available on APS Channel 22 on Comcast Cable and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/apsupdate.

The celebration theme for the APS class of 2020 is #WorthTheWait, as later this year, when public health officials deem mass gatherings to be more safe, the district plans to hold traditional ceremonies for each school.

Here is the virtual celebration schedule:

Monday, May 18

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 4 p.m.

Business Engineering Science and Technology (B.E.S.T.) Academy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School (Phoenix Academy), 1 p.m.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Henry W. Grady High School, 1 p.m.

Maynard H. Jackson High School, 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Benjamin E. Mays High School, 1 p.m.

Frederick Douglass High School, 4 p.m.

South Atlanta High School, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 22

George Washington Carver Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) High School, 1 p.m.

George Washington Carver Early College Academy, 4 p.m.

North Atlanta High School, 7 p.m.

For more information, including the diploma pick up schedule for each high school, visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/gradnation. APS encourages students, parents, friends and family to use the #APSGrad2020 and #WorthTheWait on social media when posting images.