Atlanta Botanical Garden set to reopen May 18 to members, May 23 to public

The Atlanta Botanical Garden in Midtown will reopen to members on May 18 and to the public on May 23 after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Garden will be open to the public daily with new extended hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Monday’s will be reserved for members only.

As part of its safety precautions, all guests and members will need a timed ticket for entry, which can be reserved on the website.

Garden President and CEO Mary Pat Matheson said in a video (watch below) that all guests must wear a face covering and be mindful of directions signage since many areas will have one-way traffic to avoid crowding.

Matheson said the Garden is beautiful right now and there are new additions to the Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined topiary.

The Gainesville location of the Garden will remain closed until further notice.