Art Beats Atlanta launches as new online portal for virtual events, digital content

Art Beats Atlanta, a co-op of Atlanta-based arts and culture organizations, has launched ArtBeatsATL.com, a free online portal to find and engage with virtual events and digital content created by arts organizations throughout the greater-Atlanta area.

The website showcases weekly virtual events, information, and digital content for theatre and spoken word, dance and movement, music, visual arts, film and classes. Atlanta INtown is a proud media partner in this new venture.

Even though the immediate intention is to provide a space to share online arts programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term goal is to continue to build Art Beats Atlanta into a platform where Atlanta’s arts organizations can promote their work through June 2021, and to ultimately become a permanent resource for the greater Atlanta-area. The goal is also to inspire people to learn more about the arts community, and how they can become more engaged.

“This idea is rooted in a couple of beliefs,” says Rachel May, Producing Artistic Director of Synchronicity Theatre, and one of the founding members of Art Beats Atlanta. “First, people need entertainment, amusement and engagement for their emotional well-being. Since this is our business, the arts community has the innate ability to serve this need. Second, having one place where people can find high-quality digital content that can be enjoyed while they are sheltering-in-place, will keep people engaged in the arts, and bring them back to us when restrictions are lifted.”

“The excitement and buy-in of supporters and board members was an early indicator of the appetite for a site that will bring together virtual arts offerings throughout Atlanta,” says Gretchen Butler, Managing Director of Theatrical Outfit. “We were thrilled to have two donors step up immediately to cover the costs of the design and launch, allowing us to offer arts organizations the opportunity to participate at no cost to them at this time.”

So far, over 50 organizations have begun listing virtual events. To become a member organization or to submit events or content, please visit ArtBeatsATL.com. There is currently no membership fee to join. The public can access ArtBeatsATL.com at no charge and be sure to check on the organization on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) @artbeatsatl.