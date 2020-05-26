APD makes arrest in Buckhead homicide, seeks additional suspects

A teenager is charged with felony murder in the May 16 shooting death of a man on a Buckhead sidewalk. Police say they believe the killing followed a robbery attempt.

Kevin Humes, 36, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest outside the Tremont Apartment Homes at 3645 Habersham Road.

The unidentified 15-year-old male suspect was arrested May 23, according to the Atlanta Police Department. “Investigators are still searching for other suspects and more arrests are expected,” according to APD.

Humes was from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He reportedly had recently moved to Atlanta to work at Sandy Springs-based United Parcel Service.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Kevin’s family and friends,” said Matthew O’Connor, UPS’s senior manager of public relations, in an email. “We respectfully defer further comment to his family and the responding authorities.”

A total of $13,000 in reward money was offered for the arrest and indictment of suspects in the case.