Trump says he ‘strongly’ disagrees with Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses

President Donald Trump said during his Wednesday evening coronavirus briefing that he “strongly” disagrees with Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses on Friday.

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree – strongly – with his decision to open certain facilities, which is violation of the phase one guidelines,” Trump said. “He must do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he’s doing. If I see something totally egregious or totally out of line, I’ll do [something].

Trump said opening spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and barber shops in phase one of reopening the economy “is just too soon.”

Kemp announced Monday that gyms, nail shops, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and bowling alleys would be allowed to open on April 24 and restaurant dining rooms, private social clubs and movie theaters on April 27.