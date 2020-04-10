The Row on Wylie townhomes now available for tours and immediate closings

The Brightstar Team | COMPASS announces The Row on Wylie is now open for tours (virtual and in-person) and immediate closings. The five townhomes, built by Foyer Urban Builders, are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Nestled between Reynoldstown and Edgewood at 1194 Wylie Street, the townhomes offer 1,689 square feet with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and one-car garages. Notable appointments include open-concept living areas, kitchens with 42-inch painted cabinets, quartz countertops throughout and stainless-steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, rooftop terraces, rear balconies, hardwood floors, and dual sinks in the owner’s suite bath. There are also rooftop decks and common area greenspace.

The community boasts a Walk Score of 78 and StudioPlex Alley, Krog Street Market, Edgewood Retail District and Pratt-Pullman Yard are all within walking distance.

To schedule a virtual or in-person tour, contact Dave Toole at (770) 296-8528 or visit TheRowOnWylie.com.