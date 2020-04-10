The Row on Wylie townhomes now available for tours and immediate closings

The Brightstar Team | COMPASS announces The Row on Wylie is now open for tours (virtual and in-person) and immediate closings. The five townhomes, built by Foyer Urban Builders, are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Nestled between Reynoldstown and Edgewood at 1194 Wylie Street, the townhomes offer 1,689 square feet with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and one-car garages. Notable appointments include open-concept living areas, kitchens with 42-inch painted cabinets, quartz countertops throughout and stainless-steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, rooftop terraces, rear balconies, hardwood floors, and dual sinks in the owner’s suite bath. There are also rooftop decks and common area greenspace.

The community boasts a Walk Score of 78 and StudioPlex Alley, Krog Street Market, Edgewood Retail District and Pratt-Pullman Yard are all within walking distance.

To schedule a virtual or in-person tour, contact Dave Toole at (770) 296-8528 or visit TheRowOnWylie.com.

INtown Staff

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!