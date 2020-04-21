Some restaurants will keep dining rooms closed despite governor’s reopening order

Gov. Brian Kemp’s controversial move to allow restaurant dining rooms to reopen starting Monday, April 27, doesn’t mean your favorite spot will be following that order. Not yet, anyway.

Kemp said that he will allow certain businesses, including gyms, salons and bowling alleys, to reopen on April 24, followed by movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms on April 27. Social distancing, cleaning and other restrictions would be required in such businesses, Kemp said, but did not have immediate details on the restaurant rules.

Many restaurants are concerned about the safety and financial risks associated with reopening and looking for more clarity from the governor’s office.

A number of restaurants have already posted on social media that they will remain closed except for delivery or takeout.

Two of Atlanta’s institutions – Manuel’s Tavern in Poncey-Highland and The Colonnade on Cheshire Bridge Road – both posted on Facebook that they will remain closed for now.

“”My phone has been blowing up with tons of questions from staff and regular customers asking if we’re going to open on Monday. The answer is no,” Manuel’s owner Brian Maloof posted.

Manuel’s has been completely closed since the pandemic began, but plans to start offering takeout soon. “We will continue doing to-go only until I’m convinced that it’s safe to open the tavern back up completely; it may be several weeks or longer. Don’t hate us for being safe,” Maloof said.