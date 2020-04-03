Sales begin for high-profile 550 North Highland townhomes

One of Intown’s most-watched projects is nearing completion: the 550 North Highland townhomes next door to Manuel’s Tavern in Poncey-Highland.

Engel & Völkers Atlanta is marketing the townhomes developed by Selig Homes located on the former main parking lot of Manuel’s. The homes, which will be available for move-in starting this summer, will be priced from the high $700s to the mid $800s

With construction led by Monte Hewett Homes, the townhomes at 550 North Highland will feature three and four bedroom plans averaging around 2,400 square feet. Rising three-stories high, the homes will each be fronted by their own private courtyard and will feature indoor/outdoor rooftop terraces that offer places to entertain with built-in wet bars, views of neighborhood landmarks, and the city’s tree canopy.

