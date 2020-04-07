Report: Historic funeral home to become focal point of new Portman development in Midtown

Spring Hill Chapel, the historic building that housed H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, will become a focal point of the massive mixed-use development proposed by Portman Holdings in Midtown.

According to a report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Portman is now proposing 700,000 square feet of office space, hotel, and residential space at the intersection of 10th and Peachtree Street surrounding the chapel.

Spring Hill Chapel, a fixture in Midtown since 1928, was designed by famed architect Philip Trammell Shutze. It’s now a protected historic landmark. What will be inside the chapel structure hasn’t been decided, but Portman has experience with incorporating old structures into its futuristic designs.

Portman preserved the exterior of the circa-1926 Crum & Forster office building at its nearby CODA development at Technology Square for use as a restaurant space.