Read This: Indie bookshops are still open for online orders, curbside pickup and home delivery

If you’re in dire need of something new to read while sheltering-in-place, Intown’s independent bookshops are open for online sales, curbside pick-up, and – in some cases – free delivery to your door. Shopping locally for your books will help keep these stores alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Cappella Books

The store has its full inventory online and will make contactless deliveries to customers’ doors within a 10-mile radius of the Inman Park location. If you live further than 10 miles, don’t worry: A Cappella is shipping orders by mail, too. Visit acappellabooks.com.

Bookish

The East Atlanta Village shop is also offering contactless delivery to Intown residents from their stock of new and used books. If you don’t see what you want, the shop will also order books from the publisher on request, although delivery will be delayed for those titles. Visit bookishatl.com.

Brave + Kind Bookshop

The kids’ bookshop is offering web shopping and contactless porch pick-up at their Decatur store. Visit braveandkindbooks.com.

Charis Books & More

An institution for 46 years, the Decatur-based feminist and LGBTQ+ bookshop, Charis Books & More is offering shipping starting at just $3, and they have digital gift cards available as well. Need a book recommendation? Check out the staff picks and reading lists. Visit charisbooksandmore.com.



Eagle Eye Book Shop

The Decatur shop, which offers both new and used titles, is taking both online and orders by phone for free shipping on orders over $10 or for curbside pick-up. Visit eagleeyebooks.com.

Little Shop of Stories

The Decatur shop has its books and educational materials for kids available for pickup, free delivery, and online sales at the shop, home delivery, and online sales. Visit littleshopofstories.com.

Tall Tales Book Shop

The Toco Hills Shopping Center mainstay has its books available for curbside pick up, shipping, and limited delivery. Visit talltalesatlanta.com.