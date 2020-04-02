Read the April ‘Go Green’ issue online today!

In our 13th annual celebration of sustainability efforts around Intown you will find inspirational stories, including our cover feature on the ever-evolving Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Trees Atlanta’s commitment to protecting our canopy, and the vital work being done by the Atlanta Community Food Bank in their new headquarters building. We hope this issue of INtown will be a distraction while you’re at home and encourage your own future efforts to “go green.”

