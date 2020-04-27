Read INtown’s special online-only issue for May, plus a podcast from the editor

The May issue of Atlanta INtown is a digital-only edition. We made the decision not to produce the printed publication with the health and safety of our staff and suppliers foremost in mind. INtown will return to print in June, so look for your copy as usual next month. In the meantime, this issue is available to read on your phone, tablet, or computer. Inside you’ll find all new reporting on how parents and students are adapting to learning at home, how recently opened Elemental Sprits Co. navigated the pandemic, Emory University’s mission to feed frontline healthcare workers, arts organizations making masks, and new Above the Waterline and TimmyDaddy columns.

Listen to editor Collin Kelley discuss the May issue in special INtown Insider podcast at the link below.

INtown Staff

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!