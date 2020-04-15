Police seek suspect in BeltLine dog attack

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance video of a woman whose dog jumped on and bit a woman on the Atlanta BeltLine in Buckhead.

Police say the victim, who is a Buckhead resident in her 30s, and the suspect were each walking their dogs April 2 around 5 p.m. on the BeltLine near the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center at 2125 Northside Drive. According to the police report, the suspect’s dog broke free of its leash and ran toward the victim. The victim said she “picked up her dog and turned her shoulder facing the charging canine,” according to the police report. The attacking dog jumped and bit the victim on the upper arm, causing a serious wound that required surgery, according to APD.

The suspect pulled her dog off of the victim. While several witnesses aided the victim, according to the report, the suspect said she would secure the dog, then left the area without returning.

APD released surveillance video and still images showing the suspect in a parking deck, apparently the one under the Bitsy Grant courts. The dog is described as a silver “pit bull” and the suspect as a heavy-set black woman in her 40s or 50s. The suspect was driving a white BMW car with an Ohio license plate with the number HLM8829 and a front novelty plate reading “535 BMW.”

The Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line offers a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Anyone with information about the incident can call 404-577-8477 or see the Crime Stoppers website here.