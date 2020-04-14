Police search for woman who coughed and said “corona” on family at Atlantic Station

Atlanta Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a women who coughed said “corona” on a family as they exercised at Atlantic Station on April 2. APD released surveillance video of the suspect, who is wanted on reckless conduct charges.

According to the incident report, a family with four children were exercising outdoors when the female approached them on foot and coughed on the children. After coughing the female said “corona,” laughed, and walked away. She was holding a cellphone, possibly recording or FaceTiming. Investigators believe this may have been part of some kind of social media challenge and investigators are working to identify the female.

Anyone with information on the identities of this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.