Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run on Downtown Connector

The Atlanta Police Departments Accident Investigation Unit has made an arrest in a hit-and-run incident on the Downtown Connector this morning, April 20, that left two dead.

According to the incident report, at 4:50 a.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Connecter near Edgewood Avenue. When units arrived, they found two adult males had been struck and killed.

The investigation revealed that the two victims had been in a vehicle traveling north on the interstate when they were involved in a single car crash and stopped in the center of the highway. After that accident the two victims were outside of their vehicle and were struck by a second vehicle.

The second vehicle, a Ford Explorer, did not stop at the scene and the APD Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene to handle the investigation. Later in the morning, the suspect vehicle was located near I-85 and Piedmont Avenue The driver of the vehicle, Jose M. Garcia-Trujillo, 25, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run.

The identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.