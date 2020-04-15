Plaza Theatre, Dad’s Garage offering online entertainment during lockdown

While we’re all sheltering-in-place during the coronavirus outbreak, local arts organizations are providing streaming shows not only to keep us entertained but to recoup lost revenue.

Historic Plaza Theatre is streaming new movies every week, and buying a virtual ticket helps keep the city’s oldest cinema alive during the shutdown. This week’s movies include “The Wild Goose Lake,” “Bacurau,” “Extra Ordinary,” “Saint Frances,” and “Beanpole.” Viritual tickets range from $10 to $12. You can see the lineup of Plaza films and buy tickets at plazaatlanta.com.

Dad’s Garage Theatre Company is airing “Song of the Living Dead” on Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. on its Twitch Channel at twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl. The screening is free, but donations will be accepted during the livestream and matched by an anonymous donor who really loves this show, according to Dad’s Garage spokesman Matt Terrell. The screening is part of the “Social Distancing Spectacular,” which will see Dad’s Garage dig into is archive to present popular shows from its past. “Song of the Living Dead” is a silly musical about zombies taking over the world. Some of the original cast members and show creators will be watching along and chatting live on the Twitch stream. Watch the trailer for the show below.