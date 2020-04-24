Museums at Home: Cultural destinations may be closed, but you can visit virtually

Although the physical doors to Atlanta’s iconic cultural destinations are closed due to COVID-19, you can still visit and learn from the safety of your home for free.

The initiative includes ongoing social media and website posts of unique content from 11 organizations, culminating each week with a special “Field Trip Friday” event. A variety of activities and experiences allows audiences to take a virtual field trip or enjoy a virtual spring break around the city from home.

Cyber audiences can discover behind-the-scenes animal encounters, tours, hands-on activities, experiments, story times, spring blooms and more. Members, educators and other visitors can find links to this special content at ATLMuseumsatHome.org, as well as by searching #ATLMuseumsatHome on social media, or by visiting partner websites.

Participating attractions:

Atlanta Botanical Garden (atlantabg.org)

Atlanta History Center (atlantahistorycenter.com)

Breman Museum (thebreman.org)

Children’s Museum of Atlanta (childrensmuseumatlanta.org)

College Football Hall of Fame (cfbhal.com)

Fernbank Museum (fernbankmuseum.org)

Georgia Aquarium (georgiaaquarium.org)

High Museum of Art (high.org)

Michael C. Carlos Museum (carlos.emory.edu)

National Center for Civil and Human Rights (civilandhumanrights.org)

Zoo Atlanta (zooatlanta.org)

This free programming will continue and adapt as needed until guests are able to enjoy in-person experiences again. Visit ATLMuseumsatHome.org for links to each organization’s content and to access Field Trip Friday activities.