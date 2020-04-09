Mayor issues executive order to spend $1.5 million to help homeless with coronavirus

Mayor Keisha Lane Bottoms has issued an executive order authorizing the allocation of up to $1.5 million to provide shelter and support services for homeless people at risk due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a press release, Bottoms said the funding would match private and philanthropic dollars to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The city has already pledged $1 million to assist homeless people with isolation, testing, and transportation due to the pandemic. Those funds have been leveraged with other state and federal funding.

“There is a critical need for the Atlanta community to step up to protect and provide for our most vulnerable populations,” Bottoms said in a statement. “Our city is blessed with a number of philanthropic partners who have extended helping hands to meet the needs of our community. Thank you to these partners for going above and beyond to assist the City in bending the curve of this virus, and for remaining among Atlanta’s greatest champions.”