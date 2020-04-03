Lindbergh City Center set for major redevelopment

Despite the uncertainty due to COVID-19, Rubenstein Partners is moving forward with its redevelopment strategy for Lindbergh City Center, the 47-acre mixed-use development surrounding the Lindbergh Center MARTA station in Buckhead.

Since acquiring the property in September, Rubenstein and investment firm Monarch Alternative Capital LP have enlisted Cushman & Wakefield, Revel, ASD|SKY and Gensler to assist with the redevelopment vision of the nearly 20-year-old property.

Plans involve redesigning the building exteriors to create varied heights and layers; reconfiguring the retail footprint; recruiting a tenant mix of local retailers, art galleries and restaurants; and attracting more office tenants. Open spaces throughout the property will get new furniture, lighting and event programming. Rubenstein also recently hired new property operations vendors, including a private 24-hour security team.

With AT&T’s relocation, more than 1 million square feet of office space will come online this year. Global design and architecture firm Gensler is leading the interior redesign of the unique 35,000-square-foot office atrium, which will be modernized for today’s workforce and include a coffee and wine bar, game room, and a mix of alternative work spaces. That atrium will connect directly to over 80,000 square feet of retail on a reimagined main street.

“While there is much uncertainty in today’s marketplace due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident in our plans to redevelop Lindbergh City Center into a hub for global experiences with the best connectivity in Atlanta,” said Taylor Smith, Regional Director of the Southeast at Rubenstein. “We are investing in public spaces and the design of our buildings, partnering with local organizations, artists and small businesses to host community activations later this year, and re-merchandising the tenant mix to create a unique retail and dining experience that caters to all of Atlanta through the MARTA system and the great neighborhoods around us.”