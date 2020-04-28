Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza to reopen May 1 with masks, temperature tests, social distancing measures

As states begin to loosen coronavirus business closure orders, Simon Property Group announced it will reopen 49 of its malls and outlet centers around the U.S. beginning Friday, May 1, including Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

According to a report by CNBC, business hours at the malls will be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. This will give crews a chance to clean the malls overnight, and Simon said there would be regular sanitizing of high-touch areas like food court tables, escalators, door knobs and electronic directories. Simon is encouraging its retailers to do the same in their stores.

Simon is leaving it up to individual retailers if they want to reopen. Stores like Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret and American Eagle have furloughed staff, so it may take time for them to bring employees back and resume operations.

The malls will limit the number of entrances at each property and use traffic measuring technology to make sure occupancy does not exceed one person per 50 square feet of space.

Stores will have free temperature testing for customers using infrared thermometers. Masks and hand-sanitizing packets will also be available free of charge. Employees are being required to wear masks and take breaks for frequent handwashing.

The malls will also be enforcing social distancing rules including limiting food court seating, closing drinking fountains, and directing traffic flow. Stores are also being encouraged to make contactless transactions like Apple Pay.

Per the memo, Simon is also encouraging retailers and other tenants to use technology, such as Apple Pay, that allows for contactless transactions.

Simon said it would also open its other Georgia properties on Friday, including Town Center at Cobb, Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills.