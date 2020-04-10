Intown farmers markets providing fresh produce and goods during pandemic

Despite the shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19, many of Intown’s farmers markets remain open since they are considered essential businesses for food distribution. You can still get your fresh fruits, vegetables, and other goods, but be sure to follow pre-ordering instructions instituted by some of the markets and social distancing guidelines.

Peachtree Center Green Market

The Downtown market has gone virtual during the shelter-in-place mandates, but you can still order goods from vendors online at this link for pickup and delivery.

Freedom Farmers’ Market

The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter Center in Poncey-Highland. You will find fresh produce, grass fed meats, dairy including cheeses, yogurt, butter, milk, farm fresh eggs, handmade pasta and preserves, baked goods, coffee and more. Shoppers are asked to not linger, but to select their items and go. For full details on visiting the market during the pandemic, visit freedomfarmersmkt.com.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

The Green Market at Piedmont Market is offering pick-up of pre-ordered from vendors. every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Willy’s, 1071 Piedmont Ave. Visit piedmontpark.org/green-market to place orders for pick-up.

Morningside Farmers’ Market

Open year-round, this neighborhood market at 1393 N. Highland Ave. has been a Saturday morning tradition since the 1990s. The market is open during shelter-in-place, offering prepackaged items and shoppers should pick up their goods and leave. Market hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit morningsidemarket.com.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Located in the parking lot at Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, the market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to pre-order from vendors through peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com for quick pick-up.

Community Farmers Markets Group

The organization that operates the Decatur, East Atlanta Village, Grant Park, Ponce City Market, and Oakhurst markets have delayed their official opening days, but the sites are open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. for pickup of produce and goods ordered online from vendors through shopcfmatl.org.