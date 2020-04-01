Governor to issue statewide shelter-in-place order Friday, cancels remainder of school year

Gov. Brian Kemp will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order and order public schools to remain closed through the end of the academic year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he announced April 1 in a televised press conference.

The shelter-in-place order will run April 3 through 13, Kemp said. He said details are in the works and will be announced Thursday.

Kemp had been under political pressure to issue such an order, including from some local cities. Controversy arose when his chief of staff recently blasted such orders as an “overreach.”

Kemp presented the changes as in response to new information about the virus being contagious without symptoms for longer than previously known.

At noon today, the state reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 4,638 and 139 related deaths.

Fulton County issued a stay-at-home order effective immediately this morning. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday that she was likely to extend the city’s stay-at-home order issued last week.