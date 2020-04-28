Georgia’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 and cases near 25k, plus more updates

The state’s Department of Public Health reports that 129 Georgians have died from COVID-19 in the last 72 hours. The death toll as of 7 p.m. on April 28 stands at 1,036 and confirmed cases at 24,844. The new statistics come as the number of U.S. confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million and 58,947 Americans have died.

CNN reported today that Georgia is projected to see its number of daily COVID-19 deaths nearly double by early August, according to an updated model shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The projections for Georgia show the highest uptick in deaths per day will be between May and August.

The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta has said a fifth round of grants totaling $1.463 million will be distributed to 13 organizations for emergency response. A grand total of nearly $12 million from the fund has been mobilized to benefit 75 nonprofits to date. Grants made in the earlier rounds are detailed on both the Community Foundation’s website and United Way’s website. Some of the organizations receiving funding include KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools, Partners for HOME, Quality Care for Children, Southerners on New Ground, and Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Tomorrow’s News Today has a listing of metro Atlanta restaurants that reopened on April 27 after Gov. Brian Kemp’s order that dining rooms could reopen to customers. Many of the restaurants that have decided to open are corporate chain operations.