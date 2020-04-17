Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation hands out awards for homes, local landmarks

The historic City Hall in Griffin, Women’s Comfort Station at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Historic Mule Barn and Dundee Café on the University of Georgia Griffin campus, the Battle of Atlanta Cyclorama painting at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta, the Randolph-Lucas-Jones House in Atlanta, Halston Pitman of Atlanta, and Connor McKell Bingham of Atlanta received statewide preservation awards from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Marguerite Williams Award

The historic City Hall in Griffin received the Marguerite Williams Award. The highest honor given by the Trust, this award is presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state. Griffin’s historic City Hall was designed by Atlanta architect Haralson Bleckley and completed in 1910.

Excellence in Rehabilitation Awards

The Women’s Comfort Station at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur and Historic Mule Barn and Dundee Café in Griffin received awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation, which recognizes projects that make compatible use of a building through repair, alterations or additions while preserving features of the property that convey its historic value. This year the Trust presented fourteen Excellence in Rehabilitation awards.

Excellence in Preservation Awards

The Randolph-Lucas-Jones House in Atlanta received an award for Excellence in Preservation, which recognizes projects that provide the appropriate preservation of historic resources and creative interpretations of historic sites. This year the Trust presented one Excellence in Preservation award. Designed by P. Thornton Mayre in 1924, the Randolph-Lucas-Jones House was built for Hollins Nicholas Randolph, an Atlanta attorney and businessman, and the great-great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson. Originally located at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Lindbergh Avenue, the house was saved from demolition and moved to the Ansley Park neighborhood. The current owners Roger Smith and the late Christopher M. Jones began a comprehensive rehabilitation in 2014. Jones, who passed away in 2019, was a well-known Atlanta preservation advocate.

Excellence in Restoration Awards

The Atlanta History Center received an award for Excellence in Restoration for the Battle of Atlanta Cyclorama painting restoration. The painting, a 360-degree oil-on-canvas depiction of the Battle of Atlanta during the Civil War, was completed in 1886 and was formerly on display in Grant Park. A team of art conservators examined and prepared the painting for the move. It was then rolled onto two scrolls and moved by cranes and flatbed semi-trailers using a skilled team of riggers and truckers to the new Lloyd and Mary Ann Whitaker Cyclorama Building at the Atlanta History Center. Many months of conservation and restoration work followed, and the conserved painting and its restored diorama opened to the public in February 2019.

Camille W. Yow Award

Halston Pitman of Atlanta received the Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award. Since 1978, The Georgia Trust has recognized a volunteer of the year with the Camille W. Yow Award, named after the long-time volunteer who was the first award recipient. Pitman is a professional photographer who has been generously giving his time, talent and skills to The Georgia Trust for the last 10 years. Since 2010, Halston has volunteered to photograph the Trust’s annual list of 10 Places in Peril. His professional, high-quality images are shared with media throughout the Southeast, bringing much-needed attention to these endangered places. A Georgia native, Halston enjoys visiting historic buildings and going inside some of the state’s most forgotten places. When he’s not volunteering for the Trust, Halston is travelling around the country taking photos of high-speed racing events for his company, MotorSportMedia.

J. Neel Reid Prize

The Georgia Trust awarded Connor McKell Bingham, a senior intern and associate at Historical Concepts Architecture and Planning in Atlanta, with the J. Neel Reid Prize to support travel in America, France and Italy.

To learn more about The Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.