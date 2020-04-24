Fulton County announces expansion of COVID-19 testing sites

Fulton County is expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing with the addition of new testing sites and collaboration with public and private partners.

“Through a coordinated response, there is now the capacity to test 50,000 Fulton County residents in the coming month,” said County Manager Dick Anderson. “That number will grow with additional testing locations coming online, and mobile outreach to high risk populations.”

Fulton County is operating three sites offers free drive-through testing by appointment only.

· Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Rd SW, College Park, GA 30349

· Fulton County Airport, 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336

· 4700 North Point Parkway (opening Tuesday, April 27)

To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, residents should call (404) 613-8150 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. During the call, patients will speak with a trained staff member and receive a referral number and appointment time. Testing is offered free of charge.

Other COVID-19 testing locations in Fulton County include:

· Walgreen’s drive-through testing site in Alpharetta. Click for registration.

· CVS Health drive-through testing site at Georgia Tech. Click for registration.

· The Georgia National Guard has announced plans for new testing sites at Georgia State University and Greenbriar Mall. For an appointment at these sites, call (706) 721-1852 or download the Augusta Health virtual screening app.

For the latest information about COVID-19 testing, response and assistance resources, log on to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19