Free COVID-19 testing center opening today adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A free coronavirus testing site is set to open today, April 30, at the Home Depot Backyard adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has partnered with the nonprofit CORE Response, created by actor Sean Penn, to operate the site Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an appointment. The testing site will offer drive-up and walk-up testing for COVID-19.

Testing will be limited to those who are showing symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath – but will also be available for healthcare workers, first responders, and asymptomatic food service workers.

To get started with an appointment, visit atlanta.curativeinc.com/welcome.

Collin Kelley

