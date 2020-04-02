Flux Projects announces six weeks of virtual art projects

For the next six weeks, public art organization Flux Projects will release a series of new commissions by Atlanta artists created especially for the virtual realm. These will be released through social media and e-newsletters and will be featured on Flux Projects website.

The series launched this week with a new work, “Over the Bent World,” by filmmakers and installation artists Micah & Whitney Stansell and will be followed by artists from a variety of disciplines.

Flux Projects was founded in 2009 during the recession sparked in part by founder Louis Corrigan’s desire to support artists during difficult financial times. For the past 10 years, Flux Projects has produced hundreds of temporary public art projects to connect and grow artists and audiences in Atlanta through the creative power of place. From accessible, public art projects in parks to parking lots, shopping malls to empty lots, Flux Projects is now moving digital with the realization that currently, shared public space is the virtual realm.

“While the realm has shifted, art is no less able to nurture our souls and lift our spirits,” says Anne Archer Dennington, executive director, Flux Projects.

Over the coming weeks, as public spaces are limited and schools are closed, Flux Projects will be sharing a series of small engagements and activities on their website to help families, children and general audiences see their home spaces in surprising new ways, much like their temporary art projects have done for public spaces for the past 10 years.

Flux Projects envisions audiences participating in any way they are able – by oneself, with others in your home, and sometimes with people next door, across the street, or down the hall.

This series was created with and for children, though they encourage the young-at-heart of all ages to give the virtual activities a try. Those who are able are also encouraged to share photos and videos of your Flux Fun with @FluxProjects on Instagram or Facebook.

For more, visit fluxprojects.org.