Drive-thru rapid testing site for coronavirus opens today on Georgia Tech campus

CVS Health has opened a rapid testing site for coronavirus (COVID-19) in a parking deck on the Georgia Tech campus. At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day. The tests are free.

Testing will take place in the parking deck, located at 352 Peachtree Place, and accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time. Health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from CVS MinuteClinic will be onsite to oversee testing. The process will take approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results, and patients will need to pre-register in advance for a same-day appointment online at www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Testing hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines.

When patients arrive at the test site, they are required stay in their vehicle. Team members on site will check their registration and direct them through the testing process.

“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Georgia citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”