‘Dine In for Life’ April 27 – May 3 will support Open Hand, food service industry



With the current challenges posed to the city’s food service industry, Open Hand is turning the tables on its annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser by encouraging locals to “Dine In” with restaurant take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery from April 27 – May 3.

The change is not only to support Open Hand, but also a step to help support restaurant partners as they navigate the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. To see a list of participating restaurants, visit www.diningoutforoh.org.

“We find ourselves in uncertain and unprecedented times. Open Hand started 30 years ago serving those affected with HIV/AIDS, and we once again find ourselves advocating for the most vulnerable in our community. Our priority is to ensure our clients continue to receive meals they heavily rely on,” said Executive Director Matt Peiper. “A virtual Dining Out for Life event will provide Open Hand with vital funds to help sustain service to our clients while simultaneously supporting the restaurant partners who have remained steadfast proponents of the Open Hand mission over the years. Our current community crisis reminds us of the earliest days of the HIV/AIDS crisis when so little was known about the disease. Open Hand was a comforting force for our clients then – just as we must be now.”

Open Hand depends on funds raised by its signature events, such as Dining Out for Life, to continue to operate as one of the nation’s largest community-based providers of home-delivered meals and nutrition education. Open Hand staff and supporters will utilize online peer-to-peer fundraising to encourage their social networks to donate to their mission that Atlanta chefs and restaurant owners had hoped to help fulfill.

The organization has refocused its efforts on a virtual event in hopes to join the community together to “Dine In” and do good for the generous restaurant partners that have supported Open Hand over the last three decades. Many of the restaurants are currently open – offering take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery in various metro-Atlanta neighborhoods. Locals can find a full list of restaurant partners here. Open Hand encourages the community to support local restaurants by also purchasing gift cards or donating to online “tip jars” that support staff members and employee relief programs.

Open Hand continues to serve the community during this crisis by preparing, packing and delivering nutritious meals to the most vulnerable in our community empower neighbors to live healthier, more independent lives.

Ways to Support Open Hand: