Default speed limit lowered to 25 mph on Atlanta roads as part of Vision Zero plan

Atlanta’s local roads now have a default speed limit of 25 miles per hour after the City Council formally adopted the Vision Zero plan on April 20, which focuses on eliminating traffic deaths and reducing crashes and serious injuries.
The default speed limit applies to any city road without another speed limit expressly posted.
According to data from the city, speed contributed to 52 percent of the 73 traffic fatalities recorded in 2019. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the new city ordinance lowering the speed limit will improve safety of all travelers, including children, the elderly, minorities and low-income persons, pedestrians, cyclists, and those using scooters and other mobility devices.
Bottoms said Vision Zero is a key pillar of her One Atlanta Strategic Transportation Plan, which was released in November 2019 during the establishment of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT).
In the six months since the formation of the ATLDOT, the city has been tackling safety issues and moving on key transportation projects, including the Action Plan for Safer Streets, which focuses on implementing a complete network of connected and protected bike lanes through quick-build projects.