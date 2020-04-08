Coronavirus Update – April 8: Cases top 10K in Georgia; Grady gets $500k for testing; ‘Light It Blue’ to honor healthcare workers

Georgia reached a new milestone on Wednesday evening as the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surpassed 10,000. As of 6:30 p.m., there were 10,189 confirmed cases and 369 related deaths in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. To put that into perspective, one month ago there were only five confirmed cases in the state an no reported deaths. The rise in cases comes just a few hours after Gov. Brian Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order through April 30.

Bank of America has awarded Grady Health System $500,000 to expand treatment and testing capacity critically needed to support growing patient numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The grant will support Grady’s efforts to increase capacity for acute patient care, and to expand in-house testing resources to perform as many as 350 coronavirus tests per day.

On Thursday night, April 9, at 8 p.m. many of Atlanta’s building and landmarks will be lit blue as part of a national recognition of those working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. “Light It Blue” will see Mercedes Benz-Stadium, Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Park Amphitheater, City Hall, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Skyview, Peachtree Center, Georgia-Pacific Center, Colony Square, 14th Street Bridge and many more lit up. In order to comply with current city and state orders designed to flatten the curve, Atlanta residents should stay home and follow social media for photos and video feeds of the lights using the hashtags #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue.