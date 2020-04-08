Coronavirus Update – April 7: Cases surpass 9K, 348 deaths; meal distribution plan; free internet for students

The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are now 9,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 348 deaths in the state.

Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Brown has established a weekly meal distribution consisting of more than 15,000 meals aimed at helping Atlanta Community Food Bank, Hosea Feed the Hungry, Safe House Outreach, and Chris 180, among others. In addition, 19 senior assisted living facilities will be serviced through a weekly meal distribution that includes breakfast, lunch, and protein boxes. Transportation is being coordinated by A-National Limousine and owner Darrell Anderson. This effort was initially established by a philanthropic group that worked to help save more than 900 jobs at Gateway Gourmet, a company that provides boxed meals for the airlines. The organization was preparing to lay off workers due to services being reduced because of the lack of travel. Through this work and Brown’s partnership with the group, a relationship has been established to distribute boxed meals provided by Gateway Gourmet to residents in Atlanta.

With schools closed across the state, more than ever, students need to connect to the internet for continuity of learning. Many students have been able to continue their lessons on-line, however, many families do not have internet at home. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative is providing information about public WiFi locations around the state where students can access the internet for free. The locations are now viewable in an easy-to-use map on DCA’s website: https://broadband.georgia.gov/georgia-internet-access-covid-19-update.