Coronavirus Update – April 6: Cases top 7,500; city response update; BeltLine crowding advice

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 7,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 294 related deaths in the state today.

The Atlanta City Council will join Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on a conference call Tuesday, April 7 to discuss updates related to the city’s response to COVID-19. The conference call will begin at 11:30 a.m. The public can tune into the meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering Conference ID: 8315991256. The public can also follow the meeting by the simulcast on Facebook and Twitter @atlcouncil.

The founder of the Atlanta BeltLine is urging people to try other trails if they can amid concerns of crowding and lack of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. “Need to get out and love the @AtlantaBeltLine?” asked Ryan Gravel, the urban planner who conceived of the park and trail system, in an April 5 Twitter post. “Awesome — but hey, during this global, highly-contagious pandemic COVID19 please create space by exploring other trails; leave [the BeltLine] for people who live on it and for those who rely on it for transportation.” He suggested several alternatives and led followers in seeking more recommendations. Among Gravel’s were: Freedom Park/Stone Mountain Trail, Proctor Creek Greenway, Lionel Hampton Trail, Southwest Beltline Connector, Silver Comet Trail, South River Trail, South Fork Peachtree Creek trails, North Fork Greenway, Arabia Mountain Path, Peachtree Battle Trail and the Southtowne Trail. Crowds and gatherings in city parks and particularly on the BeltLine have been an ongoing concern and source of complaints. The state shelter-in-place order maintains a requirement that people remain at least 6 feet away from others in public.