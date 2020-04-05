Coronavirus Update – April 5: Cases jump to 6,647; Fulton relief fund; new task force created

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Georgia has increased to 6,647 as of Sunday lunchtime. There are now 211 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Following the Board of Commissioners’ April 1 approval of $10 million for COVID-19 relief, more than $3.2 million has been allocated to a group of eight nonprofit agencies serving Fulton County residents and businesses. This represents the first wave of funding to meet immediate needs in the community. Those organizations include: Antioch Urban Ministries, Buckhead Christian Ministries, Community Assistance Center, Hosea Helps, North Fulton Community Charities, Midtown Assistance Center, Mercy Care, and ACE Loans, which will administer a $1.5 million small business loan program that will benefit Fulton County small businesses and arts organizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the members of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee. “To continue to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time, we have formed the Community Outreach Committee,” said Governor Kemp. “Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19.”

The committee includes:

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center – Co-Chair

Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC – Co-Chair

Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives

Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League

Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta

Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church – Moreland Avenue

Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange

Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority

Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC

Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.

Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD – Internal Medicine/Geriatrics

Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission

Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation

Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA

Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor