Coronavirus Update – April 30: 25 more deaths; CDC blood tests; restaurants pledge not to open dining rooms

Just a few hours after Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would let the shelter-in-place order expire for most Georgians, the state’s Department of Public Health announced 25 more deaths from COVID-19 since noon today. The number of cases now stand at 26,260.

The AJC reports that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) teams are fanning out across Fulton and DeKalb counties through Monday and will be going door-to-door to collect voluntary blood samples from 420 randomly selected households. CDC researchers are trying to detect the presence of the coronavirus and the information from the survey could help show how widespread the coronavirus has traveled in metro Atlanta.

More than 120 Atlanta restaurants have pledged not to re-open their dining rooms until they believe the COVID-19 crisis has passed, according to a report at Eater Atlanta. Dubbed #GAHospitalityTogether, Signatories include Ford Fry, Steven Satterfield, Anne Quatrano, Ryan Pernice, DeeDee Niyomkul, and Fred Castellucci. The restaurants made the move in the wake of Gov. Brian Kemp issuing an order that dining rooms could begin reopening on April 27.