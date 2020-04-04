Coronavirus Update – April 3: Cases near 6k; senior facilities outbreak; Walmart limiting shoppers

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Friday night that there are now 5,967 confirmed cases and 198 related deaths from COVID-19. The increase in cases and deaths come as a statewide shelter-in-place order began at 6 p.m. and continues through April 13.

The state released a list of 47 long-term care facilities for seniors and others battling COVID-19 outbreaks. Included on the list are Budd Terrace on Clifton Road, Lenbrook in Buckhead, Orchard at Brookhaven, King’s Bridge Retirement Community on Briarcliff Road, ManorCare Rehab Center on North Decatur Road, Sadie G. Mayes Health & Rehab Center in northwest Atlanta,

Walmart has announced it will begin limiting the number of shoppers in its stores beginning Saturday. Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity. Employees will monitor a queue at the main door and allow customers in as other’s depart. Inside stores, shoppers will find one-way aisles, signage reminding about social distancing and employees enforcing these new rules