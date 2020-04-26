Coronavirus Update – April 25: Deaths top 900; small business loans; senior food assistance program

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported three more coronavirus-related deaths and 521 new cases across the state in its Saturday evening update. The death toll in Georgia stands at 907 and 23,216 confirmed cases.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Goldman Sachs has committed $10 million as part of its 10,000 Small Businesses Initiative to loans for small businesses in Atlanta, in a partnership with Lendistry, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and SBA-authorized PPP lender. These loans – made through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) – are an option for small businesses and non-profits that have been unable to submit a PPP application through another lending institution. Lendistry will offer these loans directly to small business owners in Atlanta, who will be eligible for these loans to be partially or wholly forgiven if they maintain or rehire their workforce. The loans can be used for payroll, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. To apply, applicants can immediately visit the online application portal by visiting www.mylendistry.com .

The City of Atlanta Senior Food Assistance Program to support senior residents who are experiencing food shortage due to COVID-19 is now open to eligible participants. Seniors must meet the following requirements:

• Reside in the city of Atlanta;

• Age 60 or older;

• Low income (household income at or below 80% of the AMI);

• Not participating in any other senior food assistance program and meet one of the following criteria:

• Unable to leave home;

• Unable to prepare meals for themselves; or

• Unable to procure or utilize commercial home delivery services.

Seniors who reside in the city of Atlanta and are struggling to receive access to food during this time may apply to be a part of this program by completing an online survey. Residents may also contact ATL311 for information and assistance with completing the survey, by dialing 311 within the city limits or (404) 546-0311. For more information on the Senior Food Assistance Program and to access the survey, visit https://atlstrong.org/seniors-support/