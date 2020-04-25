Coronavirus Update – April 24: Cases near 22.5k; AG investigating racist text; donation for firefighters

The Georgia Department of Public Health has issued the evening figures on coronavirus with 22,491 confirmed cases and 899 deaths.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said he would investigate a racist text message sent to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, which called her in the n-word while telling her to “just shut up and re-open Atlanta.” The message was sent Wednesday night not only to Bottom’s cell phone, but also to her 12-year-old son.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation received a donation this week specifically in response to COVID-19 thanks to the commitment of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation and its Coronavirus Community Response Program. The donation will support the purchase of personal protective equipment, decontamination and cleaning supplies for fire stations and fire apparatus, and meals for firefighters on shift. To donate to the emergency response program, visit https://www.atlfrf.org/donations and select COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.