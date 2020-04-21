Coronavirus Update – April 20: Cases top 19K; Atlanta reopening advisory council; city commits funds

Just hours after Gov. Brian Kemp announced that businesses like gyms, nail shops, hair salons and bowling alleys, could start reopening on Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics for the state showing that 42 more people have died just since noon today bringing the death toll to 775. The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 19,399. These figures appear to fly in the face of Kemp’s comment that “favorable data” prompted his decision to allow businesses to start reopening.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an administrative order directing the City’s Chief Operating Officer to convene an advisory council on the measures needed and steps to be taken in order to end the mayor’s Stay at Home Order when that time is appropriate. However, Gov. Kemp said in his order allowing businesses to begin reopening on Friday that it applied to all jurisdictions statewide and that “action cannot be taken that is more or less restrictive.” Bottoms said in a statement that reopening the city “must be executed in a cautious manner that is best suited for Atlanta.” The advisory council will include representatives from MARTA, Atlanta Public Schools, Grady Hospital, Emory University, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and representatives from restaurants, retail, arts and culture community, the film industry and faith community among others.

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to transfer $7 million from the uncommitted fund balance to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used for children and senior food programs, helping the homeless, small business continuity, and more.