Coronavirus Update – April 17: Cases stand at 17,432; resolve traffic citations; City Council to meet virtually

The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting the state’s death toll from COVID-19 has climbed to 668 with 17,432 confirmed cases.

To slow the spread of coronavirus, the City of Atlanta Municipal Court is closed to the public. However, there are options to resolve traffic citations. You may be able to handle your citation through the Office of the City Solicitor PreTrial Diversion (PTIT). PTIT allows you the opportunity to avoid points on your license and other negative consequences of a traffic violation. To learn more about PTIT, visit atlantaga.gov/PTIT, email PTIT@AtlantaGA.gov, or call (404) 658-6618 or (404) 658-6163. Please provide your citation number and contact information. If you have already paid your citation, this option will not be available.