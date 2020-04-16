Coronavirus Update – April 16: Cases surpass 16K as testing expands; Global Health Crisis Center; virtual town hall

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stands 16,383 this evening, an increase of 1,123 cases since last night’s update. The death toll stands at 617. Yesterday, the state announced that coronavirus testing would expand to anyone showing symptoms with the recommendation of a physician. Emory Healthcare and Piedmont Urgent Care have both opened drive-thru testing sites in metro Atlanta, joining CVS Healthcare’s site at Georgia Tech.

The Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (GHC3) has been formed to develop and lead a partner coalition of corporations and nonprofits that can assist public officials in real-time problem-solving and coordination during health related crises. Following more than 18 months of planning and collaboration, GHC3 has officially launched upon the request of the CDC Foundation to immediately assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response. While significant additional support will be needed to fully fund GHC3, initial seed funding totaling $1 million has been donated by the CDC Foundation and Microsoft. This funding has enabled GHC3 to rapidly assemble a leadership team of experienced corporate, nonprofit, and public health experts and launch a capable COVID-19 Incident Command. For more information, visit https://globalhealthc3.org/.

The Atlanta City Council will host a Virtual Town Hall on Friday, April 17, at 4 p.m. with Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General, focusing on the COVID-19 crisis in the African-American community. The meeting will be held via Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hjw4L2cySn66_0hz8dXovQ.