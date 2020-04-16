Coronavirus Update – April 15: Cases surpass 15K; Goodwill stopping donations; Mercedes-Benz delivering meals

The state surpassed another milestone this evening as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 15,000, according to the Georgia Department of Health. Cases now stand at 15,260 and the death toll is at 576.

Goodwill of North Georgia has announced it will temporarily halt donations at all locations after Saturday, April 18. In a press release, Good said that “due to the overwhelming generosity of North Georgians, we have more treasures than we can handle right now.” People making donations this week are asked to make them only during adjusted business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the meantime, those who wish to support Goodwill may consider making a financial contribution and shop online.

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is repurposing its cafeteria and a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to assist individuals and families facing a high risk of food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is preparing 7,000 meals – 1,000 each week through the end of May – and delivering them via a partnership with PAWkids to residents of underserved areas on the Westside and is providing nine Sprinter vans to Atlanta Public Schools, Open Hand Atlanta and Second Helpings Atlanta to help these organizations complete thousands of food deliveries throughout the city. This is part of the company’s Curbside Caring initiative, an extension of its Greatness Lives Here program.