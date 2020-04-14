Coronavirus Update – April 13: Cases near 14K; peak date moved to May 1; testing expansion

As of Monday evening, there were 480 deaths caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) and 13,621 confirmed cases, according to figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has shifted Georgia’s projected peak date for COVID-19 cases to May 1. The date was originally projected for April 26. The “peak date” projects the number of hospital beds, ICU beds and invasive ventilators needed for COVID-19 patients.

During an afternoon press conference outside the State Capitol, Gov. Brian Kemp said testing criteria for COVID-19 would be expanded to include symptomatic critical infrastructure workers and asymptomatic individuals who have had direct contact with positive COVID-19 patients, including family members. Kemp said he was frustrated with the lag in testing numbers and said “the status quo is unacceptable.” Kemp said Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey is pushing public health officials across our state to collect more specimens and process more tests.” Kemp had previously announced that a 200-bed surge overflow hospital is under construction at the Georgia World Congress Center.