Coronavirus Update – April 12: Cases surpass 12,500; APS food distribution; Decatur small business loans

The state’s death toll now stands at 442 with 12,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the evening report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) will provide food and meals for APS students and their families once a week on Mondays, beginning April 13. Students will be provided with five breakfast and five lunch meals each Monday. Student breakfast and lunch meals will be available along with bus delivery service at 10 sites: Bunche Middle, Cleveland Avenue Elementary, Douglass High, Phoenix Academy, Sylvan Hills Middle, Washington High, Hope-Hill Elementary, King Middle, Thomasville Heights Elementary, and Young Middle. In addition, a bag of weekly groceries will be available at five sites only: Bunche, Cleveland, Douglass, Phoenix, and Sylvan. Service will be available each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, via drive thru or walk up, while supplies last. Bus route information may be found here.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board voted Friday to allocate $100,000 of its funds to the city’s Emergency Small Business Loan Program, according to a report from Decaturish. “The amount would be added to the $400,000 committed by the City Commission and approved on Monday night, making the loan program now at a half-million dollars,” said Angela Threadgill, Decatur’s Director of Planning and Economic Development. The loan program, available to businesses in the City of Decatur with 25 or fewer full-time employees, will provide small no-interest or low-interest loans to help those businesses recover from economic damage incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown. Read more at this link.