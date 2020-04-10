Coronavirus Update – April 10: Cases near 12K; APD officers test positive; MARTA takes more precautions

The Georgia Department of Public Heath reports this evening that there are now 11,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 425 related deaths.

The Atlanta Police Department has nine officers out sick after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly report issued April 10. Two other officers who had COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work, as have “almost 100 officers who were quarantined at varying times, and for varying reasons,” according to the APD report. APD has said it will not release information about officers with COVID-19, including the precincts to which they were assigned. APD says its calls for service remain down during the pandemic and that its response ability remains the same.

MARTA is launching a hotline for riders to report full buses and giving drivers protective gear in some of its latest coronavirus pandemic responses. MARTA already has a policy of rear-door boarding to reduce drivers’ contact with riders. Beginning this weekend, according to a press release, “Do Not Sit” signs will be placed on some seats to increase separation between riders and standing in the aisle will not be allowed. If a bus is too full to board with proper social distancing of at least 6 feet away from other people, riders can call the new hotline and request another bus. The hotline is 404-848-5000. Riders should select option 1 for English or option 2 for Spanish, then select option 1 to make the report. After concerns from drivers about their safety, MARTA is giving all employees unable to work from a supply of surgical masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes. MARTA is also giving “frontline” and union-represented employees a one-time “hero payment” of $500 and giving an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave “for employees directly affted by COVID-19,” according to the press release. For more information about MARTA’s COVID-19 responses, see its website here.