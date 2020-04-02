Coronavirus Update – April 1: Cases at 4,748, deaths at 154; Fulton County relief funds; APS to explore options

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports there are now 4,478 confirmed cases and 154 related deaths in the state from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $10 million in funding to provide community-based relief for COVID-19, with emphasis on senior services, small business loans, and homelessness. These local funds will augment funding from federal and state governments.

In the wake of Gov. Brian Kemp closing schools for the remainder of the academic year, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen said the system would be exploring alternative scenarios to celebrate its 2020 graduates and to address the loss of instructional learning time. APS plans to hold a virtual town hall for parents in the near future.