Coronavirus surge hospital opens at Georgia World Congress Center amid reports of faulty data, rise in cases

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp Brian P. Kemp took a tour of the newly completed coronavirus surge hospital built inside the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown.

The “alternate care facility,” which will be managed by Grady Health System, has 200 beds to provide treatment for non-critical COVID-19 patients.

“I greatly appreciate the work of the Georgia National Guard, Grady Health System, and our private sector partners to get this facility completed,” Kemp said. “Our team has been laser-focused on expanding hospital bed capacity so that no Georgian infected with COVID-19 goes without the care they need, and the alternate care facility at the Georgia World Congress Center is a solid insurance policy as we prepare for any scenario.”

The field hospital opened the same day that a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that Georgia reached its peak for virus-related deaths on April 7. However, as the AJC reported, inaccurate data has obscured the true number of deaths and cases from COVID-19 in the state.

“As an epidemiologist, what I struggle with is … recognizing that our data is not as accurate as it needs to be,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, told the AJC. “It’s hard to say what the trends are.”

As of Sunday lunchtime, the number of confirmed cases increased to 18,301 and the death toll stands at 687. An expansion of testing announced last week, has seen case numbers jump exponentially.