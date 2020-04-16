ATLFAMILYMEAL helping hospitality workers survive during coronavirus closures

#ATLFAMILYMEAL, a nonprofit of comprised of Atlanta area chefs, restaurant owners, hospitality workers and business/non-profit leaders, is rallying to help the city’s hospitality workers survive while eateries are closed or have reduced staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spearheaded by Electric Hospitality CEO & Founder Michael Lennox, chefs and hospitality groups participating in the effort include Gina and Linton Hopkins, Golden Eagle, Muchacho, Ladybird, King of Pops and Fox Bros., among others.

The mission of #ATLFAMILYMEAL is to help “feed, nurture and support hospitality workers during and immediately after the COVID-19 crisis by activating and connecting the Atlanta restaurant community unlike ever before.”

Lennox said #ATLFAMILYMEAL is doing whatever it takes to feed the Atlanta restaurant family and is actively seeking funding, sponsorships and in-kind donations to purchase, prepare and deliver free “family meals” to the doorsteps of hospitality workers across the metro, potentially employing hundreds (or thousands) of out-of-work hospitality professionals in the process.

Donations are being accepted online through www.atlfamilymeal.org, and proceeds will go towards helping feed and support hospitality workers.

#ATLFAMILYMEAL will continue onboarding additional hospitality groups/restaurants/catering sites and their employee bases onto its platform every 2-3 days for the foreseeable future, with an eye toward having the capacity to reach more than 100,000 employees as the program scales.