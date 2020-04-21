Atlanta Mayor: ‘How do you get a haircut and stay a safe distance from someone cutting your bangs?’

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight that she wasn’t consulted by Gov. Brian Kemp before he announced that businesses would begin reopening on Friday, April 24.
“When I look at the data, I see our [COVID-19} numbers are going up,” Bottoms said. “The death rate is up 14 percent, positives up 7 percent. We’re not testing for asymptomatic.”
Just hours after Kemp announced that businesses like gyms, nail shops, hair salons and bowling alleys, could start reopening on Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics for the state showing that 42 more people have died just since noon today bringing the death toll to 775. The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 19,399. These figures appear to fly in the face of Kemp’s comment that “favorable data” prompted his decision to allow businesses to start reopening.
“I’m perplexed that we’re opening up this way,” Bottoms said. “I don’t see what the data is based on that’s logical.”
Bottoms said she spoke to the mayor of Augusta, the state’s second most populace city, who was also not consulted by Kemp. However, Kemp’s order is absolute and cannot be countermanded by cities or counties.
“My mother ran a beauty salon, so I understand the economic pull of this, but you have to live to be able to fight another day,” the mayor said. “If we’re not alive on the other side, there won’t be a recovery to be had. How do you get a haircut and stay a safe distance from someone cutting your bangs?”
Bottoms said has issued an administrative order directing the City’s Chief Operating Officer to convene an advisory council on the measures needed and steps to be taken in order to end the mayor’s Stay at Home Order when that time is appropriate. The advisory council will include representatives from MARTA, Atlanta Public Schools, Grady Hospital, Emory University, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and representatives from restaurants, retail, arts and culture community, the film industry and faith community among others.
I agree with Keisha.
Unless that curve takes a seriously downward spiral or that the numbers continue to go down to a point where its below 100 or less people contracting Covid 19, I wouldn’t want to ( and refuse to go until otherwise)go back to my beautician and other places that involves close social contact. Its too risky and dangerous. Covid isnt the cold,flu ..or not even TB ( which 2 out of three are life threatening) . At least with those diseases, health consultants already know what to do with them.
I get that Georgia and the rest of the world want to regrow the economy but there is no sense doing do when most of the workers may get sick or die. My brother lost his job in September 2019 but it was a non Covid 19 issue ( the issue wasnt existing) . You would have thought that he would be saddened by his loss but he wasnt. Far as we were concerned, we seem it as a blessing in disguise. If he would have remained on his previous job..with his pre existing health problems,he probably would have died months ago because of the extreme stress of it..and possibly contracted Covid with it.
For some families,its easy said than done as they have familial and financial responsibilities to take care of but if I was given the two, if possible, I would rather lose my job ( if they are having close contact with their workers) than my life.
I also continue to pray for those who are dealing with this dilemna..to keep them protected and that the virus will be a thing of the past. Far as myself,I will continue to keep as safe as I can.