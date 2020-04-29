ASO, Ailey, Alliance and AJFF offering online shows and events

With performance venues still closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Atlanta arts groups continue to offer online and streaming content.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has unveiled the expansion of its Virtual Stage, which will showcase archival performances, musician videos, on demand concerts, insightful interviews and education programs. Each Thursday evening at 8 p.m. on the Virtual Stage, the ASO hosts an event such as interactive Watch Parties, Premieres and Listening Parties on Facebook and YouTube. Upcoming events include The Morehouse College Glee Club 109th Annual Concert (April 30); ASO Principal Trumpet Stuart Stephenson performs Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto at Home (May 7); and Everything Lasts Forever with composer Michael Kurth, ASO, and mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor (May 14). Visit aso.org/VirtualStage for more information.

Dance lovers should check out Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre’s Ailey All Access , a free online initiative, featuring a series of weekly performance broadcasts, original short films created by the Ailey dancers, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes and more. Full-length ballets are available every Thursday at 7 p.m. Visit www.alvinailey.org for a full schedule of events.

The Alliance Theatre will host a weeklong Virtual Play Club focusing on the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat as a catalyst for connectivity, creativity and civic participation. The Alliance was forced to cancel its full production of Sweat, directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, following the COVID-19 crisis, but the story and themes are still incredibly relevant for audiences to experience. Patrons are encouraged to read the script (available for free on the Alliance’s website through May 1) and then virtually gather with family and friends using the “HOST YOUR OWN PLAY CLUB” guide to explore artistic and civic issues in Sweat. Then, on May 1st – International Labor Day – the Alliance will host a conversation with Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, Director, and Pearl Cleage, award winning Atlanta-based playwright, on Sweat and the role of theater in reflecting and creating in times of crisis, featuring guest appearances and commentary from Atlanta theater artists and community activists. Supplementary content, including articles, interviews, videos, and more, can also be found on the Sweat Virtual Play Club website at www.alliancetheatre.org/sweat. RSVP is require to get the link to the live conversations.

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) has announced a new virtual programs, as well as expanded recommendations for at-home movie watching. Among the offerings, the AJFF In Conversation podcast and webinar foster dialogue around Jewish film culture, film artists and industry voices, and related themes. AJFF Playback celebrates the festival’s 20th anniversary with a bracket-style retrospective that invites audiences to watch and then vote for favorite films from the AJFF vault. Meanwhile, AJFF continues to curate the best in international and independent cinema, offering ongoing viewing recommendations for housebound audiences during the coronavirus pandemic via AJFF.org and social channels. Check out the continuously updated blog here for picks of book to screen, movie musicals, food-focused films, and more.